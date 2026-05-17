SBI branches may remain closed for 6 days: Here’s why

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) customers may face major branch disruptions later this month as bank branches could remain closed for up to six consecutive days due to weekends, employee strike, and Bakrid holidays.

The main reason is a two-day nationwide strike planned by the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) on May 25 and May 26, 2026. The union says employees’ issues have been ignored for a long time and several agreements have not been properly implemented.

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Before the strike, banks will already remain closed on May 23 because it is the fourth Saturday and on May 24 due to Sunday. After that, May 27 and May 28 may also see closures in several states because of Bakrid-related holidays. This could result in six straight days of branch disruption for many customers.

Why SBI Employees Are Protesting

The strike mainly affects employees in the workmen category. The union says many important decisions are being taken without discussing them with staff, which weakens employee rights.

AISBISF has submitted 16 demands to the bank management. These include issues related to new recruitment, pensions, promotions, salary structure, and better working conditions.

One of the major problems is that the recruitment of messenger and support staff has been put on hold for years which has almost wiped out the positions. Employees have also raised concern over the absence of armed guards in the branches and have demanded for tighter security measures.

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NPS and Salary Issues

Workers have also raised objections over the National Pension System (NPS). They say they do not get the option to change their pension fund manager, while employees in other public sector banks have that flexibility.

The union has also complained about salary inequality, saying officers are receiving special pay benefits while workmen staff are being left out.

What customers should do

To avoid any inconvenience, customers are advised to complete important branch-related work like cash deposits, cheque clearance, passbook updates, loan paperwork and account verification before May 23.

However, online banking, mobile banking, UPI, ATM withdrawals, and internet banking services are expected to continue working normally unless separately notified by the bank.

If the strike goes ahead as planned, this could become one of the longest branch disruptions for SBI customers in recent months.