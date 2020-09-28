हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SBI

SBI bumper festive offers for customers –Here’s all you want to know

SBI has also completely waived processing fees on home loans for homebuyers in approved projects.

SBI bumper festive offers for customers –Here’s all you want to know

New Delhi: India's largest lender State Bank of India has rolled out bumper festive offers for its customers keeping in mind the upcoming festive season. SBI's slew of festive offers are meant for its retail borrowers. This includes 100 per cent waiver of processing fee for all customers applying for car, gold, and personal loans through Yono.

Yono (You Only Need One App) is the mobile banking app of the lender.

SBI has also completely waived processing fees on home loans for homebuyers in approved projects. SBI is giving concessions up to 10 basis points (bps) on the interest rate for the customers based on their credit score and home loan amount, it said. Homebuyers can also avail 5 bps interest concession if they apply through Yono.

Live TV

Car loan borrowers, can avail lowest interest rate starting from 7.5 per cent. They will also get 100 per cent on-road finance on select models.

SBI is providing gold loans at an interest rate of 7.5 per cent, with flexible repayment options for up to 36 months. Customers can take personal loans at a lending rate as low as 9.6 per cent, the bank said.

The bank said Yono is offering customers in-principal approval on the car and gold loan applications. Customers can also avail a pre-approved paperless personal loan on Yono at the comfort of their homes.

The number of SBI customers using internet banking facilities is about 76 million and mobile banking services stand a little more than 17 million. Yono, which has 26 million registered users, witnesses 5.5 million logins per day along with over 4,000 daily disbursals of personal loans, 16,000 Yono Krishi Agri Gold loans.

Tags:
SBIState Bank of India
Next
Story

Long Bank holidays on October 2020: Plan your banking activities in advance
  • 60,74,702Confirmed
  • 95,542Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M30S

Special Report: Rise of New India after 'Surgical Strike'