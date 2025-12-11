SBI Card Lounge Access Rules Changing From 10 January 2026: Check What Key Changes Will Kick In
Check the list of participating Domestic Airport Lounges with effect from 10 January 2026.
New Delhi: SBI Card has announced revision in its domestic lounge access programme for flyers. The latest revision will be effective from 10 January 2026.
SBI Card has segregated participating lounges into Set A and Set B, on the basis of credit card held by various individuals.
Set A
Apollo SBI Card SELECT
BPCL SBI Card OCTANE
Club Vistara SBI Card
Landmark Rewards SBI Card SELECT
Paytm SBI Card SELECT
PhonePe SBI Card SELECT
Set B
Eligible Credit Cards
Bank of Maharashtra SBI
Card PRIME
Central Bank of India
SBI Card PRIME
City Union Bank SBI
Card PRIME
Club Vistara SBI Card
PRIME
Karnataka Bank SBI
Card PRIME
Karur Vyasa Bank SBI
Card PRIME
Karur Vyasa Bank SBI
Platinum Card
Krisflyer SBI Card
Landmark Rewards SBI
Card PRIME
PSB SBI Card PRIME
Reliance SBI Card PRIME
SBI Card MILES PRIME
SBI Card PRIME
SBI Card PRIME Pro
South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME
South Indian Bank SBI Platinum
Card
Titan SBI Card
UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME
For SBI Credit Cards on VISA and RuPay, Rs 2 will be charged to the card account for validation. The authorization amount is non-refundable. For SBI Credit Cards on Mastercard, a temporary fee of Rs 25 towards authorization will be placed for validation purpose. However, it will not be settled or debited from the customer's account.
In case, the Cardholder accesses the airport lounge beyond the eligible limit, he/she will be charged as per the regular access rates prescribed by the lounge.
The changes mentioned are applicable to all cards with an annual fee of Rs 1,499 & Rs 2,999, where Airport lounge access program is being managed by network partners. The above mentioned cards include all their variants.
Additional charges may occur for meal/food/drink items (especially Alcoholic Drinks) as well as for services like Nap, Massage Service and Spa as per the discretion of the Participating Airport Lounge.
