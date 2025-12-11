Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2994757https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/sbi-card-lounge-access-rules-changing-from-10-january-2026-check-what-key-changes-will-kick-in-2994757.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceSBI Card Lounge Access Rules Changing From 10 January 2026: Check What Key Changes Will Kick In
SBI CARD

SBI Card Lounge Access Rules Changing From 10 January 2026: Check What Key Changes Will Kick In

Check the list of participating Domestic Airport Lounges with effect from 10 January 2026.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SBI Card Lounge Access Rules Changing From 10 January 2026: Check What Key Changes Will Kick In

New Delhi: SBI Card has announced revision in its domestic lounge access programme for flyers. The latest revision will be effective from 10 January 2026. 

SBI Card has segregated participating lounges into Set A and Set B, on the basis of credit card held by various individuals.

Set A

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Apollo SBI Card SELECT
BPCL SBI Card OCTANE
Club Vistara SBI Card
Landmark Rewards SBI Card SELECT
Paytm SBI Card SELECT
PhonePe SBI Card SELECT

Set B

Eligible Credit Cards

Bank of Maharashtra SBI
Card PRIME
Central Bank of India
SBI Card PRIME
City Union Bank SBI
Card PRIME
Club Vistara SBI Card
PRIME
Karnataka Bank SBI
Card PRIME
Karur Vyasa Bank SBI
Card PRIME
Karur Vyasa Bank SBI
Platinum Card
Krisflyer SBI Card
Landmark Rewards SBI
Card PRIME
PSB SBI Card PRIME
Reliance SBI Card PRIME
SBI Card MILES PRIME
SBI Card PRIME
SBI Card PRIME Pro
South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME
South Indian Bank SBI Platinum
Card
Titan SBI Card
UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME

Check the list of participating Domestic Airport Lounges with effect from 10 January 2026

For SBI Credit Cards on VISA and RuPay, Rs 2 will be charged to the card account for validation. The authorization amount is non-refundable. For SBI Credit Cards on Mastercard, a temporary fee of Rs 25 towards authorization will be placed for validation purpose. However, it will not be settled or debited from the customer's account.

In case, the Cardholder accesses the airport lounge beyond the eligible limit, he/she will be charged as per the regular access rates prescribed by the lounge.

The changes mentioned are applicable to all cards with an annual fee of Rs 1,499 & Rs 2,999, where Airport lounge access program is being managed by network partners. The above mentioned cards include all their variants.

Additional charges may occur for meal/food/drink items (especially Alcoholic Drinks) as well as for services like Nap, Massage Service and Spa as per the discretion of the Participating Airport Lounge.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

#DNA
Munir's Reign Of Terror: Imran's Sisters Detained, PTI Banned, Trump Bails Pak
dna with rahul sinha
Pakistan's Unholy Alliance Exposed: 48-Second Video Reveals Terror Machinery
Japan earthquake news
Japan Hit By Fresh Earthquake Days After 7.6 Magnitude Tremor
Jammu and Kashmir snow
Snow Drought Grips Jammu And Kashmir, IMD Reports 46.63% Snowfall Deficit
India US trade
'India Is A Tough Nut To Crack,' Says US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer
Thailand
9 Cambodian Civilians Killed In Border Fighting, Thai Military Imposes Curfew
Uttar Pradesh
Those Who Divide Country Are Sinners Like Jaichand And Mir Jafar: CM Yogi
India
PM Modi Talks With Netanyahu; Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance On Terror
Indian drone
Pakistan's Nightmare: India's 'Baaz' Drone Flies 18 Hours, Missiles Can't Stop
Lok Sabha
‘Detect, Delete, Deport’: Shah Backs SIR, Reiterates India Not For...