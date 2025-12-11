SBI Card Lounge Access Rules Changing From 10 January 2026: Check What Key Changes Will Kick In

New Delhi: SBI Card has announced revision in its domestic lounge access programme for flyers. The latest revision will be effective from 10 January 2026.

SBI Card has segregated participating lounges into Set A and Set B, on the basis of credit card held by various individuals.

Set A

Apollo SBI Card SELECT

BPCL SBI Card OCTANE

Club Vistara SBI Card

Landmark Rewards SBI Card SELECT

Paytm SBI Card SELECT

PhonePe SBI Card SELECT

Set B

Eligible Credit Cards

Bank of Maharashtra SBI

Card PRIME

Central Bank of India

SBI Card PRIME

City Union Bank SBI

Card PRIME

Club Vistara SBI Card

PRIME

Karnataka Bank SBI

Card PRIME

Karur Vyasa Bank SBI

Card PRIME

Karur Vyasa Bank SBI

Platinum Card

Krisflyer SBI Card

Landmark Rewards SBI

Card PRIME

PSB SBI Card PRIME

Reliance SBI Card PRIME

SBI Card MILES PRIME

SBI Card PRIME

SBI Card PRIME Pro

South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME

South Indian Bank SBI Platinum

Card

Titan SBI Card

UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME

Check the list of participating Domestic Airport Lounges with effect from 10 January 2026

For SBI Credit Cards on VISA and RuPay, Rs 2 will be charged to the card account for validation. The authorization amount is non-refundable. For SBI Credit Cards on Mastercard, a temporary fee of Rs 25 towards authorization will be placed for validation purpose. However, it will not be settled or debited from the customer's account.

In case, the Cardholder accesses the airport lounge beyond the eligible limit, he/she will be charged as per the regular access rates prescribed by the lounge.

The changes mentioned are applicable to all cards with an annual fee of Rs 1,499 & Rs 2,999, where Airport lounge access program is being managed by network partners. The above mentioned cards include all their variants.

Additional charges may occur for meal/food/drink items (especially Alcoholic Drinks) as well as for services like Nap, Massage Service and Spa as per the discretion of the Participating Airport Lounge.