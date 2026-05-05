SBI Card new rule May 2026: Late payment fees revised, check how much you need to pay now
Check late payment charges to be levied by SBI cards from May 2026. New rules in effect already.
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New Delhi: SBI cards has said in a notice that with effect from 1 May 2026, Late Payment Charges (LPC) will be revised to Rs 100 for outstanding amount due greater than Rs 100 up to Rs 500; and Rs 500 for outstanding amount due greater than Rs 500 up to Rs 1,000. Rest of the charges remain unchanged, said SBI cards.
SBI card erstwhile late payment charges
|Outstanding Amount Due
|Current Rate
|Rs 0 to Rs 500
|Nil
|Greater than Rs 500 to Rs 1,000
|Rs 400
|Greater than Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000
|Rs 750
|Greater than Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000
|Rs 950
|Greater than Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000
|Rs 1,100
|Greater than Rs 50,000
|Rs 1,300
SBI card revised late payment charges from May 1
|Outstanding Amount Due
|Current Rate
|Rs 0 to Rs 100
|Nil
|Greater than Rs 100 to Rs 500
|Rs 100
|Greater than Rs 500 to Rs 1,000
|Rs 500
|Greater than Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000
|Rs 750
|Greater than Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000
|Rs 950
|Greater than Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000
|Rs 1,100
|Greater than Rs 50,000
|Rs 1,300
Additionally with effect from 1 May 2026, Annual Fee of Rs 499 for BPCL SBI Credit Card will be reversed upon reaching annual spends of Rs 1 Lakh, revised from existing spends of Rs 50,000.
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