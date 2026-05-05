SBI Card new rule May 2026: Late payment fees revised, check how much you need to pay now

New Delhi: SBI cards has said in a notice that with effect from 1 May 2026, Late Payment Charges (LPC) will be revised to Rs 100 for outstanding amount due greater than Rs 100 up to Rs 500; and Rs 500 for outstanding amount due greater than Rs 500 up to Rs 1,000. Rest of the charges remain unchanged, said SBI cards.

SBI card erstwhile late payment charges

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Outstanding Amount Due Current Rate Rs 0 to Rs 500 Nil Greater than Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 Rs 400 Greater than Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 Rs 750 Greater than Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 Rs 950 Greater than Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 Rs 1,100 Greater than Rs 50,000 Rs 1,300

SBI card revised late payment charges from May 1

Outstanding Amount Due Current Rate Rs 0 to Rs 100 Nil Greater than Rs 100 to Rs 500 Rs 100 Greater than Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 Rs 500 Greater than Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 Rs 750 Greater than Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 Rs 950 Greater than Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 Rs 1,100 Greater than Rs 50,000 Rs 1,300



Additionally with effect from 1 May 2026, Annual Fee of Rs 499 for BPCL SBI Credit Card will be reversed upon reaching annual spends of Rs 1 Lakh, revised from existing spends of Rs 50,000.