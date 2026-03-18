SBI Card rules changing from 1 April 2026 -- Lower cashback cap, Redemption points and other details explained

New Delhi: SBI Cards have announced revision in the benefits of Cashback SBI Card. With effect from 1 April 2026, following revisions will be available to your Cashback SBI Card:

The maximum Cashback that can be earned in a statement cycle will be capped at Rs 4,000, as follows:

Spend Type Cashback (%) Max. Cashback (Rs) Online 5% Rs 2,000 Offline (POS at Merchant Outlets) 1% Rs 2,000 Maximum Cashback per statement cycle ----- Rs 4,000

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Cashback will not be applicable on spends at Digital Gaming Platforms/Merchants, Tolls and Government related Transactions, in addition to existing exclusions.

Category Merchant Category Codes (MCCs) Digital Gaming Platforms/ Merchants 7993, 7994, 5816 Tolls 4784 Government related Transactions 9222, 9311, 9402

Also, With effect from 1 April 2026, redemption of Reward Points for Statement Credit will be capped at 60,000 Points per month. This revision is applicable for all eligible credit cards except Air India SBI Signature Card, PhonePe SBI Card PURPLE and PhonePe SBI Card SELECT BLACK. T&C apply..

Redemption of Reward Points for Statement Credit can be made only in multiples of 4,000 Points, effective from 1 April 2026. This revision is applicable for all eligible credit cards except PhonePe SBI Card PURPLE and PhonePe SBI Card SELECT BLACK. T&C apply..

Reward Points forfeiture on Cashback Offers will be processed within 90 days of cashback posting date. Reward Points forfeiture on Instant Discount Offers will be processed within 120 days from the end of offer month, SBI cards said.