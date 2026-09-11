SBI cash withdrawal limits for THIS account changing from October 1

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) customers will have to pay revised rates in cash withdrawal charges for Basic Savings Deposit Account from next month. The new rules will be applicable for customers from 1 October 2026, India's largest public sector lender SBI had previously announced.
SBI in an official notification had said that, for the first four cash withdrawal, customers will get free services. However, once the limit has been crossed, SBI will levy charges of 15 plus GST for each transaction.
It may be noted that SBI had announced revision in ATM/ ADWM transaction service charges with effect from 1 December 2025.
Revised Service Charges for SBI Debit Card holders using OTHER BANK’s ATMs (in India)
|Particulars
|Existing Service Charges
|Revised Service Charges
(w.e.f. 1st December 2025)
|No. of Monthly FREE transactions
|5 FREE at All Centres
(Includes both Financial + Non-Financial)
|No change
|Charges per Cash Withdrawal
(After free monthly transactions)
|₹ 21 + GST
|₹ 23 + GST
|Charges for Non-Financial transactions
(After free monthly transactions)
|₹ 10 + GST
|₹ 11 + GST
Salary Package Savings Bank Accounts (All variants)
|Particulars
|Existing Service Charges
|Revised Service Charges
(w.e.f. 1st December 2025)
|No. of Monthly FREE transactions
|Unlimited Free at all Centres
(Includes Financial + Non-Financial)
|10 Free at all Centres
(Includes Financial + Non-Financial)
|Charges per Cash Withdrawal
(After free monthly transactions)
|NIL
|₹ 23 + GST
|Charges for Non-Financial transactions
(After free monthly transactions)
|NIL
|₹ 11 + GST
Current Account (Personal & Business Segments)
|Particulars
|Existing Service Charges
|Revised Service Charges
(w.e.f. 1st December 2025)
|No. of Monthly FREE transactions*
|NIL at all Centres
(Includes both Financial + Non-Financial)
|No Change
|Charges for every cash withdrawal transaction
|₹ 21 + GST
|₹ 23 + GST
|Charges for every Non-financial transaction
|₹ 10 + GST
|₹ 11 + GST
*To continue “FREE” for Reimbursement Current Account of Salary Package, says SBI.
Additionally, SBI has also waived IMPS transaction charges for Salary Package accounts: • DSP, PMSP, ICGSP, CGSP, PSP and RSP including Shaurya Family Pension Accounts.• CSP/ SGSP/SUSP and Family Savings Account-SBI RISHTEY
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