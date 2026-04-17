SBI Credit card offerings for central government employees: Upto 16 domestic lounge access free for a year, check details

New Delhi: The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, had launched ‘Salary Account Package for Central Government Employees’ for enhancing the financial well-being and social security of Central Government employees.

DFS had asked all Central Government employees (Group A, B & C) to upgrade/migrate their salary accounts to avail these benefits through their respective Public Sector Banks.

SBI’s Central Government Salary Package offers Banking Facilities, Insurance Benefits, ATM cum Debit Cards, Loans, Credit Cards and a host of other services to regular employees of Ministries and Departments of the Central Government.

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Check the benefits of SBI Credit Cards Offerings for Central Government Employees



Credit Card Variant (as per net monthly salary credit )

-- Simply Save

-- Prime

-- Elite

-- AURUM

It offers First Year Free service. Spend Based Reversal of renewal fees is also available on all cards.

Lifestyle Benefits

Prime and Elite cardholders can access Domestic Lounge with complimentary 8 visits per year subject to max 2 per quarter. While International Lounge access (outside India) will have complimentary 4 visits per year subject to max 2 per quarter.

For AURUM card holder there will be 16 Domestic Lounge access free for a year (4 in a Quarter) and Unlimited International Membership (Priority pass access) and Free access for Guests – Once in a Quarter.