SBI Credit Card Rules Changing From 16 September 2025: Customers To Be Automatically Migrated To...

New Delhi: SBI Cards has announced that with effect from 16 September 2025, all CPP customers will be automatically migrated to the updated plan variants based on their respective renewal due dates.

The migration will take place from 16 September onwards and the same will be communicated via SMS/Emails at least 24 hours prior to plan renewal due date.

Here's the SBI Cards Revised Plan features and prices

SBI Cards have also said that with effect from 1 September 2025, accrual of Reward Points on spends on Digital Gaming platforms/merchants and government related transactions will be discontinued for Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card SELECT and Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card PRIME.