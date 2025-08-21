Advertisement
SBI

SBI Credit Card Rules Changing From 16 September 2025: Customers To Be Automatically Migrated To...

The migration will take place from 16 September onwards and the same will be communicated via SMS/Emails at least 24 hours prior to plan renewal due date.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 11:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
SBI Credit Card Rules Changing From 16 September 2025: Customers To Be Automatically Migrated To...

New Delhi: SBI Cards has announced that with effect from 16 September 2025, all CPP customers will be automatically migrated to the updated plan variants based on their respective renewal due dates. 

Here's the SBI Cards Revised Plan features and prices

SBI Cards have also said that with effect from 1 September 2025, accrual of Reward Points on spends on Digital Gaming platforms/merchants and government related transactions will be discontinued for Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card SELECT and Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card PRIME.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and masters in mass communication, she waded into the field of journalism. Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest... Read more

