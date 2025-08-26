SBI Credit Card Rules Changing From September 1, September 16 -- Customers Should Know

New Delhi: SBI Cards has announced two rounds of rules changes from September 2025. Rules with regards to rewards points will change on 1 September while that concerning CPP customers will change from 16 September 2025.

According to an update on the SBI Card website, reward points will no longer be earned on certain types of transactions for specific cardholders starting September 1, 2025. “W.e.f. 1 Sep 2025, accrual of Reward Points on spends on Digital Gaming platforms/merchants and Govt.-related transactions will be discontinued for Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card SELECT and Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card PRIME,” states the SBI Card website.

With effect from 16 September 2025, all CPP customers will be automatically migrated to the updated plan variants based on their respective renewal due dates.

SBI Credit Card Rules Changing From 1 September

The changes regarding reward points will apply to the Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card SELECT, and Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card PRIME. Notably, SBI Card had also made similar changes in December 2024, discontinuing reward points on digital gaming transactions for some credit cards.

Additionally, a rewards redemption fee of Rs 99 plus taxes is charged for each redemption processed in a batch. This fee helps cover processing and delivery costs, especially for physical products and statement credit redemptions.

You can continue using your existing SBI Card login credentials to access the rewards portal—no new registration is needed.

SBI Credit Card Rules Changing From 16 September

The migration will take place from 16 September onwards and the same will be communicated via SMS/Emails at least 24 hours prior to plan renewal due date.

Here's the SBI Cards Revised Plan features and prices

