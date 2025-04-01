Advertisement
SBI CARD

SBI Credit Card Users Alert: Big Changes Effective From Today 1 April 2025; Check What's New On Reward Points

Important Notices for SBI Credit Cardholders --Check Details

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2025, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: SBI Cards has announced that with effect from today (Tuesday 1st April 2025), accrual of Reward Points on online spends will be revised.

- Accrual of 10X Reward Points on online spends at Swiggy with SimplyCLICK SBI Card will be revised to 5X Reward Points w.e.f. 1st April 2025. Your card will continue to accrue 10X Reward Points on online spends at Apollo 24X7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, Dominos, IGP, Myntra, Netmeds and Yatra

- With effect from 31 March 2025, the accelerated reward benefit of 15 Reward Points per Rs 100 spent by the Primary Cardholder on purchase of Air India tickets for himself / herself, via Air India website or Mobile App, will be revised to 5 Reward Points on your Air India SBI Platinum Credit Card.

- With effect from 31 March 2025, the accelerated reward benefit of 30 Reward Points per Rs 100 spent by the Primary Cardholder on purchase of Air India tickets for himself / herself, via Air India website or Mobile App, will be revised to 10 Reward Points on your Air India SBI Signature Credit Card.

- With effect from 26th July 2025 the complimentary Air Accident insurance coverage of Rs. 50 lakhs and complimentary Rail Accident insurance coverage of Rs. 10 lakhs currently offered on your card will be discontinued.

