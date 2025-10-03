SBI Credit Card Users Alert: New Fees And Charges Applicable From Nov 1– Details Here

New Delhi: Starting November 1, 2025, SBI Card customers will have to brace for some changes. The credit card company has announced a revision in its charges and fees, issuing a notice to cardholders about the updates. If you use an SBI credit card, here’s what you need to know about the new rules coming into effect next month.

Updated SBI Credit Card Fees and Charges

SBI Card has announced some important updates to its fee structure. Here’s what you need to know:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Education Payments Fee: A charge of 1 per cent of the transaction amount will now apply when you pay education fees through third-party apps. Payments made directly to schools or colleges via their websites or POS machines will remain free of charge.

Wallet Load Fee: A 1 per cent fee will be charged on every wallet load transaction above Rs 1,000.

Earlier Changes:

Just last month, SBI Card had made revisions as well. From September 16, 2025, all CPP customers were automatically shifted to the new plan variants as per their renewal due dates.

Changes to Reward Points (Effective 1 September 2025)

From September 1, 2025, SBI Card stopped offering reward points on spends made through digital gaming platforms, government-related transactions, and on certain Lifestyle-branded SBI Cards. This includes the Lifestyle Home Centre, Spar, and Max series across Standard, SELECT, and PRIME variants.

Withdrawal of Complimentary Insurance (Effective 15 July 2025)

Another major change came earlier, on July 15, 2025, when SBI Card discontinued the Rs 1 crore complimentary Air Accident Insurance that was previously available to Elite, Miles Elite, and Miles Prime cardholders.

These changes highlight how banks are increasingly charging for convenience-based services. For users, it’s a reminder to always check the fine print and stay updated on new terms. By keeping track of such revisions, you can avoid surprise fees and continue to use your credit card in the most beneficial way.