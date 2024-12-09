SBI Credit Cards Rule Change December 2024: Reward Points Will Not Be Applicable On THIS Platform; Check Full List Of Cards
Check full list of SBI Credit Cards where Reward Points will not be applicable on Digital Gaming Platforms/Merchants From December 1.
New Delhi: SBI Credit Cardholders must note that starting 1 December 2024, new rules have kicked in for SBI Cards.
SBI cards has issued important notice to customers stating that with effect from 1 December 2024, accrual of Reward Points on spends done on Digital Gaming Platforms/Merchants will be discontinued for certain credit cards.
List of SBI Credit Cards where Reward Points will not be applicable on Digital Gaming Platforms/Merchants From December 1
AURUM
• SBI Card ELITE
• SBI Card ELITE Advantage
• SBI Card Pulse
• SimplyCLICK SBI Card
• SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card
• SBI Card PRIME
• SBI Card PRIME Advantage
• SBI Card Platinum
• SBI Card PRIME Pro
• SBI Card Platinum Advantage
• Gold SBI Card
• Gold Classic SBI Card
• Gold Defense SBI Card
• Gold & More Employee SBI Card
• Gold & More Advantage SBI Card
• Gold & More SBI Card
• SimplySAVE SBI Card
• SimplySAVE Employee SBI Card
• SimplySAVE Advantage SBI Card
• Gold & More Titanium SBI Card
• SimplySAVE Pro SBI Card
• Krishak Unnati SBI Card
• SimplySAVE Merchant SBI Card
• SimplySAVE UPI SBI Card
• SIB SBI Platinum Card
• SIB SBI SimplySAVE Card
• KVB SBI Platinum Card
• KVB SBI Gold & More Card
• KVB SBI Signature Card
• Karnataka Bank SBI Platinum Card
• Karnataka Bank SBI SimplySAVE Card
• Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME
• Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE
• Allahabad Bank SBI Card PRIME
• Allahabad Bank SBI SimplySAVE Card
• City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME
• City Union Bank SimplySAVE SBI Card
• Central Bank SBI Card ELITE
• Central Bank SBI Card PRIME
• Central Bank SimplySAVE SBI card
• UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME
• UCO Bank SimplySAVE SBI Card
• UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE
• PSB SBI Card ELITE
• PSB SBI Card PRIME
• PSB SBI SimplySAVE
• SHAURYA SELECT SBI Card
2. SBI Card has added that with effect from 1 December 2024, if the sum of all Utility Payments made in a billing cycle exceeds Rs.50,000, 1% fee on Total amount of Utility payments will be applicable.
