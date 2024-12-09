SBI Credit Cards Rule Change December 2024: Reward Points Will Not Be Applicable On THIS Platform; Check Full List Of Cards

New Delhi: SBI Credit Cardholders must note that starting 1 December 2024, new rules have kicked in for SBI Cards.

SBI cards has issued important notice to customers stating that with effect from 1 December 2024, accrual of Reward Points on spends done on Digital Gaming Platforms/Merchants will be discontinued for certain credit cards.

List of SBI Credit Cards where Reward Points will not be applicable on Digital Gaming Platforms/Merchants From December 1

AURUM

• SBI Card ELITE

• SBI Card ELITE Advantage

• SBI Card Pulse

• SimplyCLICK SBI Card

• SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card

• SBI Card PRIME

• SBI Card PRIME Advantage

• SBI Card Platinum

• SBI Card PRIME Pro

• SBI Card Platinum Advantage

• Gold SBI Card

• Gold Classic SBI Card

• Gold Defense SBI Card

• Gold & More Employee SBI Card

• Gold & More Advantage SBI Card

• Gold & More SBI Card

• SimplySAVE SBI Card

• SimplySAVE Employee SBI Card

• SimplySAVE Advantage SBI Card

• Gold & More Titanium SBI Card

• SimplySAVE Pro SBI Card

• Krishak Unnati SBI Card

• SimplySAVE Merchant SBI Card

• SimplySAVE UPI SBI Card

• SIB SBI Platinum Card

• SIB SBI SimplySAVE Card

• KVB SBI Platinum Card

• KVB SBI Gold & More Card

• KVB SBI Signature Card

• Karnataka Bank SBI Platinum Card

• Karnataka Bank SBI SimplySAVE Card

• Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME

• Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE

• Allahabad Bank SBI Card PRIME

• Allahabad Bank SBI SimplySAVE Card

• City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME

• City Union Bank SimplySAVE SBI Card

• Central Bank SBI Card ELITE

• Central Bank SBI Card PRIME

• Central Bank SimplySAVE SBI card

• UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME

• UCO Bank SimplySAVE SBI Card

• UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE

• PSB SBI Card ELITE

• PSB SBI Card PRIME

• PSB SBI SimplySAVE

• SHAURYA SELECT SBI Card

2. SBI Card has added that with effect from 1 December 2024, if the sum of all Utility Payments made in a billing cycle exceeds Rs.50,000, 1% fee on Total amount of Utility payments will be applicable.