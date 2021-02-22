हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI

SBI customers alert! Avail Gold loan upto Rs 50 lakh, just a missed call or an SMS is what you need to do

"Business ke liye achhi investment chaho toh #PehleSBI socho. Apply for a #GoldLoan with SBI and enjoy exciting deals like 7.50% Interest Rate, Nil Processing Fee, and many more. For a call back, give a missed call on 7208933143 or SMS GOLD at 7208933145," SBI has tweeted.  

SBI customers alert! Avail Gold loan upto Rs 50 lakh, just a missed call or an SMS is what you need to do

New Delhi: State Bank of India is offering gold loan at great interest rates and without much hassle of paperwork. 

Customers looking for a Gold Loan with SBI can just give a missed call on 7208933143 or SMS GOLD at 7208933145, the bank will then respond with a call back.

SBI Gold loan can be availed by pledge of gold ornaments including gold coins sold by Banks with minimum paper work and low interest rate. The following important things are notable for the SBI Gold loan:

Maximum Loan Amount : Rs 50 lakh
Minimum Loan Amount : Rs 20,000

Processing Fees : 0.25% of the Loan amount + applicable GST minimum Rs 250 + applicable GST  and Nil if applied through YONO. Gold appraiser charges will be paid by the Applicant.

