SBI customers alert! Bank shares 5 areas of concern, don't be a victim of fraud

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) in a newspaper advertisement has issued alert for customers who face potential threat from fraudsters offering various kinds of facilities in the name of the bank.

SBI has informed people are doing a scam by fooling innocent customers in the name of the bank.

SBI has listed five areas, asking customers to not be a victim of scams.

1. SBI has asked customers to not share their birth date, debit card number, internet banking userID/password, debit card PIN, CVV number, OTP with anyone.

2. Be careful if you get a call from people on calling in the name of SBI, RBI, government office, police, KYC officials.

3. Dont download any link or mobile app from unknown source like telephone calls and email id etc.

4. Don't click on any email link or attachment from unknown and unverified source.

5. Don't respond to any attractive offer sent via email, SMS and other social media sources.

Recently, a fake SBI loan offer was floated in the market with the aim of duping innocent customers. Apparently some people have been offered fake loan by SBI Loan Finance Ltd. and other such entities, which SBI says is not a genuine entity.

SBI has informed that these companies are doing a scam in the name of offering loans to customers.

"BEWARE SBI CUSTOMERS! If you are contacted by SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities then be informed that these are not associated with SBI. They are giving fake loan offers in order to scam our customers," SBI had tweeted.

Live TV

#mute