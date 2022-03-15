SBI Customers alert! Your banking services could be affected if you don't do THIS before March 31, here's why

New Delhi: India's largest lender State Bank of India has asked its customers to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar card before March 31 deadline in order to avail hassle free banking services.

SBI has tweeted:

"We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service."

We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service.#ImportantNotice #AadhaarLinking #Pancard #AadhaarCard #AmritMahotsav #AzadiKaAmritMahotsavWithSBI pic.twitter.com/Qp9ZBqG4Xh — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 18, 2022

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The laminated plastic card popularly known as PAN card is an important financial document.

Government has made access to several important documents available from the comfort of people's homes in the wake of COVID-19. The Central government has extended the deadline for linking the PAN card with the Aadhaar card till 31 March 2022.

Here is how to how to link your PAN Card with your Aadhaar Card online.

- Visit new e-filing portal 2.0.

- Go to ‘Our Services’ tab.

- Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ option.

- You will be taken to a new page.

- Enter these details: Your PAN number, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar and Mobile Number.

- Now click on the box “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details’.

- You will get a 6-digit OTP on your registered mobile number.

- Enter this OTP on the verification page and press "Validate".

- Upon clicking, you will get a pop-up message stating that your request to link PAN with Aadhaar has been submitted.

You must note that the name, date of birth and gender as per PAN will be validated against your Aadhaar details. You need to ensure that 'Aadhaar Number' and 'Name as per Aadhaar' is exactly the same as printed on your Aadhaar card.

