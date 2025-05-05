SBI Dividend Record Date Fixed; Check Payment Date And Other Details

New Delhi: India's largest public sector bank State Bank Of India (SBI) has announced its final dividend along with its Q4 results. SBI has announced a dividend issue of Rs 15.90 per share, according to its filing

"Pursuant to Regulation 42 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we advise that the Central Board of the Bank, at its meeting held today, has declared a dividend of Rs 15.90 per equity share of Rs 1 each fully paid up (i.e. 1590%) for the year ended 31.03.2025," SBI said in a release.

SBI Dividend Record Date

The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is Friday, 16.05.2025 and in terms of Regulation 10(1) of the State Bank of India General Regulations, 1955 the register of members of State Bank of India will be closed in view of payment of dividend, for the financial year 2024-25, from 17.05.2025 (Saturday) to 19.05.2025 (Monday) (both days inclusive). The dividend payment date is fixed as 30.05.2025.

SBI reported 17.89 percent increase in operating profit last fiscal (FY25) that crossed Rs 1.10 lakh crore, while operating profit for Q4 grew by 8.83 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 31,286 crore. SBI's net profit for FY25 stood at Rs 70,901 crore, witnessing a growth of 16.08 per cent (year-on-year), as per its stock exchange filing.

Profit after tax (PAT) grew to Rs 20,698 crore in Q4, from Rs 16,891 crore in the previous quarter (Q3). The net interest income (NII) for FY25 increased by 4.43 per cent. For the quarter, net interest income, or core income, went up 2.7 per cent and stood at Rs 42,775 crore.