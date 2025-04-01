Advertisement
SBI Down: Customers Face Difficulty In Availing Mobile Banking, Fund Transfer Services

State Bank of India has acknowledged that the bank's UPI services, including its online services are currently experiencing disruptions. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2025, 12:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Customers of India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) are facing issues with online services. Disruption in online services include internet banking and mobile banking. 

State Bank of India has acknowledged that the bank's UPI services, including its online services are currently experiencing disruptions. 

SBI has advised its customers to use UPI Lite, a simplified version of UPI introduced by the Reserve Bank of India in 2022, for uninterrupted small-value transactions during the outage.

SBI has tweeted, "Due to Annual Closing activities our digital services will be unavailable to our esteemed customers between 1pm to 4pm IST on 1.4.2025. We request you to use UPI Lite and ATM channels for uninterrupted services. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Meanwhile, new UPI rules have kicked in from today. Starting April 1, mobile number records will be updated weekly by banks and UPI apps to reduce transaction processing errors. Due to security concerns, banks and UPI providers will gradually remove dormant UPI-linked numbers. Inactive numbers cannot be used to make payments.

