SBI

SBI Down: Technical Issues In UPI; Customers Face Difficulty In Availing Services

SBI, acknowledging the disruptions had earlier confirmed that it would be resolved by 3.30 pm, later shifting it to 4.15 pm and the latest being 5pm.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
New Delhi: State Bank of India has acknowledged that the bank's UPI services, including its online services are currently experiencing disruptions. Disruption in online services include internet banking and mobile banking. 

SBI has advised customers are to use UPI Lite, a simplified version of UPI introduced by the Reserve Bank of India in 2022, for uninterrupted small-value transactions during the outage.

