New Delhi: State Bank of India has invited e-tenders from reputed builders, developers or their POA holder, Authorised representative for outright purchase of 50 numbers of 2-BHK residential flats.

These flats must have overall age less than 05 years located near to the Central Line Railway stations between “THANE TO KALYAN” in Mumbai.

SBI said that preference will be given to ready-built flats, single/sole occupancy premises. Ready-built flats mean flats complete in all respects and possession being given to the Bank within 6 months from the date of the Letter of Intent (‘LOI’).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

All the necessary permissions and certifications from the concerned local authorities should be in place for the occupation of the flats. The property should be registered with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (‘MahaRERA’) and should be free from all encumbrances, excluded from provisions of the urban land ceiling act and the owner must have a clear and marketable title on the same.

The Bidder is advised to submit all applicable regulatory/ statutory approvals (including approvals under MahaRERA) obtained with respect to the premises along with the Technical Bid, said SBI.

SBI said the building and flats must be completed in all respect like completion of civil and structural work up to the top Mumty floor including terrace work, Installation and commissioning of the lift including a license from a competent authority, lift machine room, its electrical connection, functioning of lift, laying of electrical wiring, electrical panels, switchboards, electrical meters, etc. connection to all floors and NOC from electrical supply authority, Installation of all electrical fittings, testing and making them functional, Air-conditioners duct and system, running of AC plant, testing of cooling, etc., if offered by the Builder.

Installation of all waterlines, sanitary and plumbing fixtures and testing of the same, Completion of flooring and dado work, ceiling, doors and windows, kitchen platform, modular kitchen, internal as well as external painting/ façade as agreed, completion of drainage work, pathway, approach road work, municipal water connection, water tank (overhead and underground), electrical HT connection and compound development in all respect including all amenities as agreed must be in place. In nutshell, the flats should be ready to move-in condition.

Earnest Money Deposit (EMD)

Rs 55,00,000.00 (Rupees Fifty Five Lakh Only) for bidders offering Residential Flats located near to the Central Line Railway stations between “THANE TO KALYAN” Locations in Mumbai, by means of Demand Draft / Bank Guarantee, as per Annexure-‘13’ format, (Valid for a period of 180 Days from the last date of submission of the tender) from any Scheduled Commercial Bank (except SBI) drawn in favor of SBI and payable at Mumbai. Validity can be extended mutually.

For the successful bidder, total security deposit shall be 5% of the contract value which is inclusive of EMD.

Date of issue of tender documents (Technical Bid & Price Bid) on the Bank’s website

07.10.2025 to 06.11.2025 from Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/sbi-in-the-news/procurementnews and e-Tender Portal: www.tenderwizard.com/SBIETENDER

Last date and time for receipt of written queries for clarification from bidders for Pre-bid meeting

14.10.2025 at 05.00 PM (Bid Queries to be sent to agmpe.lhomum@sbi.co.in only) The intending bidders, may e-mail any queries along with the details of authorized representative viz name, mobile no., e-mail id along with authorization letter from the bidder, said SBI.