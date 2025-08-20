SBI, HDFC Bank, PNB, Canara Bank Latest IMPS Charges August 2025: How Much You Need To Pay For Transaction Upto Rs 5 Lakh

New Delhi: Major Banks HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI) have announced revision on its Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) charges for retail customers. While SBI's latest IPMS charges are applicable from August 15, HDFC Bank's IMPS charges are applicable from August 1.

NPCI IMPS Charges

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) offers IMPS, a real-time payment system that is accessible around the clock and has a Rs 5 lakh transaction limit (apart from SMS and IVR channels). Check out the details of IMPS charges levied by HDFC, State Bank of India.

(Also Read: EPFO Guidance For GenZ: 10 Key Points to Know)

SBI IMPS Charges Hike August 2025

For amounts over Rs 25,000: Rs 2 + GST for transactions over Rs 25,000 and up to Rs 1 lakh.

Rs 6 + GST for amounts over Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 2 lakh.

Rs 10 + GST for transfers over Rs 2 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh.

SBI IMPS Charges Hike August 2025

The revised rates do not apply to salary package account holders of various government, defence, and corporate categories, who will continue to enjoy waivers for online IMPS transfers, the reports said.

(Also Read: New Tax Regime -Know Why It Is A Good Idea To Still Invest In THESE 5 Instruments)

HDFC Bank IMPS Charges August 2025

Revised Charges (Effective 1st August 2025):

Transaction Amount (In Rupees)/Charges

Upto Rs 1,000: Rs 2.50

Above Rs 1,000 – Upto Rs 1 lakh: Rs 5

Above Rs 1 lakh: Rs 15

Charges are applicable only for outward IMPS transaction. There are no charges for inward IMPS transactions. With effect from 15th March 2021, IMPS Fund Transfer Service is free for all Imperia & Preferred Customers.

Canara Bank IMPS Charges August 2025

For transactions under Rs 1,000, Canara Bank currently provides free IMPS. After that, fees range from Rs 3 + GST (between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000) to Rs 20 + GST (between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh). Higher-value transactions cost Rs 12 + GST at branches and Rs 10 + GST online.



Punjab National Bank IMPS Charges August 2025

The Punjab National Bank waives fees for transactions up to Rs 1,000.

PNB charges Rs 6 + GST in branches for transaction above Rs 1001 to Rs 1 lakh; Rs 5 + GST online for amounts up to Rs 1 lakh

Above Rs 1 lakh: The charge is Rs 12 in branch



