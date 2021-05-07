हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
State Bank of India

SBI internet banking, YONO app, and UPI services will be down till May 8: Here’s why

India’s largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI) took to Twitter to announce that its customers will not be able to use the digital services on Friday till initial hours of Saturday.

SBI’s services are affected from May 7 to May 8 due to “maintenance activities”, the tweet stated.

“We will undertake maintenance activities between 22:15 hrs on May 7, 2021, and 1:45 hrs on May 8, 2021. During this period INB/YONO/YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” SBI said in a tweet.

Recently, SBI’s other services like YONO, YONO lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) suffered due to scheduled up-gradation of the platforms.

Currently, the State Bank of India has around 35 million registered users of the YONO app and it has opened more than 1.5 million accounts via YONO in the quarter ended December 2020.

 

Tags:
State Bank of India, SBI, SBI Services, YONO app, SBI users
