STATE BANK OF INDIA

SBI Just Deducted Rs 236 From Thousands Of Accounts — Check If You’re Affected

Every year, SBI charges account holders a small fee for maintaining their debit cards. For regular Classic, Silver, Global, or Contactless debit cards, the annual maintenance charge (AMC) is Rs 200, plus 18 percent GST, which adds up to Rs 236.

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 09:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Many State Bank of India (SBI) customers were surprised recently to see Rs 236 deducted from their savings accounts. If you’ve noticed the same, don’t worry — it’s not a fraud or error. The deduction is for the annual maintenance charge on your SBI debit card.

Every year, SBI charges account holders a small fee for maintaining their debit cards. For regular Classic, Silver, Global, or Contactless debit cards, the annual maintenance charge (AMC) is Rs 200, plus 18 percent GST, which adds up to Rs 236. This amount is automatically debited once a year.

For customers holding premium cards such as Gold, Platinum, or Business debit cards, the fee is slightly higher, ranging between Rs 250 and Rs 350 per year before taxes. The exact amount depends on the type of card linked to your account.

If this is your first time seeing the deduction, it might be because your card was new last year, or you previously had a waiver. Some customers also miss the notification as the charge is quietly shown as “Debit Card Annual Maintenance Fee” or “Card AMC” in their account statement.

To confirm, you can check your recent transaction history through the SBI YONO app, internet banking, or your branch passbook. If the entry mentions “Debit Card AMC” or “Annual Maintenance,” the deduction is legitimate.

However, if you think you were wrongly charged — for instance, if your account type usually includes free debit card maintenance — you can contact SBI customer care or visit your home branch to clarify.

To avoid future deductions, customers can switch to salary package or digital-only accounts, which sometimes offer zero annual maintenance fees.

In short, the Rs 236 deduction from your SBI account is the annual maintenance fee plus GST — a routine charge for keeping your debit card active.

 

 

About the Author
authorImg
Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

... Read more
