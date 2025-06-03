SBI Bank Locker Robbery Case: Anyone who puts their valuables in a bank locker does it trusting that their belongings will be safe. But imagine the shock and helplessness when, despite all precautions, those precious items suddenly disappear right from the bank itself. What happens then? Recently, a similar incident was reported in Bengaluru. A 54-year-old homemaker from the city has lodged a police complaint against officials of the State Bank of India’s Dollars Colony branch, alleging the disappearance of gold and diamond jewellery worth 145 grams from her locker, according to media reports.

SBI Bank Locker Robbery: Case Registered Against Bank Officials

The victim, Bindu CD, says that despite repeated attempts to contact the bank, she has not received any satisfactory response. Frustrated with the bank’s attitude, she approached the police. A case has now been registered against the bank officials. According to the complaint, the victim has a savings account with the SBI branch since December 2022. In her complaint filed with the Sadashivanagar police, she mentioned that she had last checked her locker in November 2024 and confirmed all her valuables were intact at that time.

However, when she visited the bank to check her locker again on March 28, 2025, The victim discovered that the jewelry was missing. She reported the matter to the bank officials, but they denied having any information about the incident. This raises important questions: What happens next when a locker holder reports missing items, and what do RBI regulations say in such cases?

Bank Locker Rules In Case Of Theft

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) implemented new rules related to bank lockers starting January 2022, which were made applicable to all locker holders from January 2023. According to these rules, if the loss or damage of locker contents occurs due to the bank’s negligence—such as theft, fire, robbery, or building collapse—the bank is liable to compensate the customer. Adding further, if items are stolen or damaged from the locker, the bank must pay compensation up to 100 times the annual locker rent.

Bank Compensates Up To 100 Times Locker Rent

For example, if the annual locker rent is Rs 2,000, the bank can be required to pay up to Rs 2,00,000 in compensation to the victim. According to the rules, the bank’s liability is limited to 100 times the locker rent, even if the value of the items stored is higher. Therefore, it is important for customers to know what items can or cannot be kept in a bank locker.

What Can and Cann't Be Stored in Bank Lockers?

In bank lockers, you can keep jewelry, important documents (like property papers, certificates), and legally permitted items. However, you cannot store cash, foreign currency, weapons, drugs, poisonous substances, or perishable goods. As per RBI guidelines, if any of these prohibited items are stored and lost, the bank will not provide any compensation.

Bank Rules For Locker Safety

Banks must monitor locker rooms using CCTV cameras and maintain biometric access and log records. They are required to store CCTV footage for at least 180 days. Additionally, whenever a customer opens their locker, the bank must send an SMS or email notification. At the time of renting a locker, customers must sign an agreement that details the rules and the items allowed, which should be read carefully.

Estimated Loss To Woman

The woman claimed that her locker contained 145 grams of gold jewelry. Assuming the jewelry was 22-carat gold, the rate on June 3 was ₹8,882 per gram. Based on this, the value of the 145 grams of gold is approximately ₹1,287,890, excluding additional making charges.