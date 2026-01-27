Bank Strike Today: SBI, PNB, BoB customers alert! Nationwide bank strike may disrupt branch operations

Advertisement
Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 09:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Nationwide bank strike today (Tuesday, January 27) being called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) may affect banking operations of several PSU banks viz SBI, PNB, and BoB.

Customers may face issues with branch operations at public sector banks across the country. Services such as cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque clearances and other routine administrative work are likely to be affected at public sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), the Punjab National Bank (PNB), and the Bank of Baroda.

However, private sector banks such as the HDFC Bank, the ICICI Bank, and the Axis Bank are expected to function normally, since their employees are not part of the unions participating in the strike. 

Several public sector banks have already informed stock exchanges about the possible impact of the strike.

In a regulatory filing, the SBI said that while arrangements have been made to maintain normal operations, banking work may still be affected because of employee participation in the strike.

UFBU, joint platform of nine unions representing officers and employees of public sector banks, has called for countrywide strike demanding a five-day work week. The main demand of the unions is the declaration of all Saturdays as holidays. At present, banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of every month.

