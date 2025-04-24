SBI Q4 Results Announcement On THIS Date; Board To Meet Soon – All You Need To Know

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI), the largest bank in India, has announced that its board will meet on Saturday, May 3, 2025, to declare the SBI Q4 results and financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2025.

SBI Confirms Q4 FY25 Results Date in Exchange Filing

In a filing submitted on April 24, 2025, SBI informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming board meeting. The bank stated “In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a), Regulation 50(1), and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Central Board of the Bank will be held on Saturday, 3rd May 2025 at Mumbai, inter-alia, to consider the financial results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025.”

As per the exchange filing, the Board will also consider recommending a dividend for FY24-25. An analyst meet is scheduled for May 3 at 5:00 p.m. at the State Bank Bhavan Auditorium, following the Q4 FY25 results announcement.

In line with SEBI's insider trading rules, SBI has closed the trading window for designated persons and their immediate relatives/dependents from April 1, 2025. The window will reopen 48 hours after the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, are declared.

SBI Results Follow ICICI, HDFC, Yes Bank—Investors Eye Market Impact

SBI’s Q4 results come after earnings reports from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Yes Bank. Given its strong market presence, investors and analysts will be closely watching SBI’s performance as a key indicator of the banking sector’s overall health.