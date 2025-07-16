SBI Reduces FD Rates On THESE Tenors From 15 July 2025: Check Latest SBI FD Interest Rate Chart

New Delhi: The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced to reduce its Fixed Deposit rates on select tenures. The new SBI Fixed Deposit rates are effective from 15 July 2025 for FDs below Rs 3 crore on different tenors.

Tenors Existing Rates for Public w.e.f. 15/06/2025 Revised Rates for Public w.e.f.15/07/2025 Existing Rates for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 15/06/2025 Revised Rates for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 15/07/2025 7 days to 45 days 3.05 3.05 3.55 3.55 46 days to 179 days 5.05 4.90 5.55 5.40 180 days to 210 days 5.80 5.65 6.30 6.15 211 days to less than 1 year 6.05 5.90 6.55 6.40 1 Year to less than 2 years 6.25 6.25 6.75 6.75 2 years to less than 3 years 6.45 6.45 6.95 6.95 3 years to less than 5 years 6.30 6.30 6.80 6.80 5 years and up to 10 years 6.05 6.05 7.05* 7.05*

The interest rate of specific tenor scheme of "Amrit Vrishti"(444 days) has also been revised from 6.85% to 6.60% wef 15-June-2025. Senior Citizens and Super Senior Citizens are eligible for their additional benefits in rate of interest.

An additional benefit of 10 bps is applicable for Super Senior Citizens (80 years and above) over the interest rate applicable for senior citizens. The scheme is not applicable to Recurring Deposit Scheme, Green Rupee Term Deposit, Tax Savings Scheme 2006, MODS, Capgain Scheme and Non-Callable Term Deposits.

SBI GREEN RUPEE TERM DEPOSIT is available for three specific tenors of 1111, 1777 & 2222 days, at 10 bps below Card Rate, said the bank.