close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State Bank of India

SBI reduces interest rate on all term deposits

SBI said that in accordance to the falling interest rate scenario and surplus liquidity, it will realign its interest rate on "Retail Term Deposits (less than Rs 2 crore) and Bulk Term Deposits (Rs 2 crore and above)".

SBI reduces interest rate on all term deposits

Mumbai: Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said it will reduce interest paid on all term deposits from August 1.

The lending major said that in accordance to the falling interest rate scenario and surplus liquidity, it will realign its interest rate on "Retail Term Deposits (less than Rs 2 crore) and Bulk Term Deposits (Rs 2 crore and above)".

"For time deposits with longer tenors, there is a reduction up to 20 bps in the 'Retail' segment and 35 bps in the 'Bulk' segment.

"Interest rates have been slashed by 50-75 bps for time deposits with shorter tenors, i.e. up to 179 days. Full details are available on the Bank's web site," the SBI said in a statement.

Tags:
State Bank of IndiaSBISBI term deposits
Next
Story

CBDT extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to August 31

Must Watch

PT12M18S

Azam Khan Apologises for 'Sexist' Remark, Rama Devi Refuses to Relent