SBI’s Operating Profit Crosses Rs 1.10 Lakh Crore In FY25, NII Up 4.43%

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday reported 17.89 per cent increase in operating profit last fiscal (FY25) that crossed Rs 1.10 lakh crore, while operating profit for Q4 grew by 8.83 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 31,286 crore. According to the country’s largest bank by assets, net profit for FY25 stood at Rs 70,901 crore, witnessing a growth of 16.08 per cent (year-on-year), as per its stock exchange filing.

Profit after tax (PAT) grew to Rs 20,698 crore in Q4, from Rs 16,891 crore in the previous quarter (Q3). The net interest income (NII) for FY25 increased by 4.43 per cent. For the quarter, net interest income, or core income, went up 2.7 per cent and stood at Rs 42,775 crore.

The SBI board has declared a dividend of Rs 15.9 per share. According to its filing, the gross NPA ratio at 1.82 per cent improved by 42 bps, while net NPA ratio at 0.47 per cent improved by 10 bps (on-year). “Whole Bank Deposits grew by 9.48 per cent YoY. CASA Deposit grew by 6.34 per cent YoY. CASA ratio stands at 39.97 per cent (as on 31st March 2025),” said the bank.

SME advances crossed Rs 5 lakh crore, a growth of 16.86 per cent, followed by Agri advances which grew by 14.29 per cent and retail personal advances and corporate advances registered annual growth of 11.40 per cent and 9.00 per cent, respectively.

According to SBI results, slippage ratio for FY25 improved by 7 bps and stood at 0.55 per cent. Slippage Ratio for Q4 improved by 1 bp YoY and stood at 0.42 per cent. The bank noted that 64 per cent of saving accounts were acquired digitally through YONO, while share of alternate channels in total transactions increased from 97.8 per cent in FY24 to 98.2 per cent in FY25. Bank’s ROA and ROE for FY25 stood at 1.10 per cent and 19.87 per cent, respectively.