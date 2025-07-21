SBI UPI Services To Be Temporarily Unavailable Tonight: Check Timings

New Delhi: SBI has issued an important update for its customers. The bank announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that its UPI services will be temporarily unavailable on 22 July 2025. This may affect customers trying to access UPI services during particular period.

On 22 July 2025 between 00:15 AM and 01:00 AM (IST), SBI UPI service will remain unavailable. However, customers can use UPI Lite Services digital payments during the maintenance window, said the bank.

"Due to scheduled maintenance activity, SBI UPI services will be temporarily unavailable from 00:15 hrs to 01:00 hrs on 22.07.2025 (IST). Customers may continue to use UPI Lite Services for uninterrupted service. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," SBI said in a post.

