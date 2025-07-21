Advertisement
SBI

SBI UPI Services To Be Temporarily Unavailable Tonight: Check Timings

On 22 July 2025 between 00:15 AM and 01:00 AM (IST), SBI UPI service will remain unavailable. However, customers can use UPI Lite Services digital payments during the maintenance window, said the bank.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2025, 02:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SBI UPI Services To Be Temporarily Unavailable Tonight: Check Timings

New Delhi: SBI has issued an important update for its customers. The bank announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that its UPI services will be temporarily unavailable on 22 July 2025. This may affect customers trying to access UPI services during particular period.

"Due to scheduled maintenance activity, SBI UPI services  will be temporarily unavailable from 00:15 hrs to 01:00 hrs on 22.07.2025 (IST). Customers may continue to use UPI Lite Services for uninterrupted service. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," SBI said in a post.

