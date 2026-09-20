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SBI urges customers to complete important transactions ahead of 3-day bank strike

The advisory comes after the UFBU's nationwide strike on September 11 and ahead of another planned phase of protest action later this month. The union forum has also announced a continuous strike beginning October 26 as part of its ongoing agitation.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
SBI urges customers to complete important transactions ahead of 3-day bank strike

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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SBI urges customers to complete important transactions ahead of 3-day bank strike
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