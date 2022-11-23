SBI warns customers against instant loan apps; shares six IMPORTANT safety tips

New Delhi: India’s largest lending bank State Bank of India (SBI) has shared some safety tips for customers to follow in order to avoid falling into traps of instant loan apps. Moreover, it also encourages citizens to report cybercrimes at cybercrime.gov.in. Chinese instant loan apps are a bone of contention with the Central government are taking various steps to hamper these fraud apps.

The proliferation of instant loan apps leads to the rise of cybercrime where borrowers were trapped to pay exorbitant interest rates and illegal loan extraction methods.

SBI has shared an info graphic on its official Twitter handle and wrote, ‘Please refrain from clicking on suspicious links or giving your information to a company posing as a Bank or Financial company. Report cybercrimes at – http://cybercrime.gov.in.’

Report cybercrimes at - https://t.co/UPv14vfdd3#SBI #AmritMahotsav #NationWideAwarenessCampaign2022 #StayVigilant #CyberSafety@RBI pic.twitter.com/GTjpCeXyAy — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 22, 2022

Here are six safety tips shared by SBI for ILLEGAL instant loan apps: