topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
SBI

SBI warns customers against instant loan apps; shares six IMPORTANT safety tips

State Bank of India (SBI) has shared some safety tips for customers to follow in order to avoid falling into traps of instant loan apps. Moreover, it also encourages citizens to report cybercrimes at cybercrime.gov.in. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 08:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • SBI shares some safety tips for customers to avoid falling into traps of illegal instant loan apps.
  • The proliferation of instant loan apps leads to the rise of cybercrime.
  • Here are six safety tips shared by SBI for ILLEGAL instant loan apps.

Trending Photos

SBI warns customers against instant loan apps; shares six IMPORTANT safety tips

New Delhi: India’s largest lending bank State Bank of India (SBI) has shared some safety tips for customers to follow in order to avoid falling into traps of instant loan apps. Moreover, it also encourages citizens to report cybercrimes at cybercrime.gov.in. Chinese instant loan apps are a bone of contention with the Central government are taking various steps to hamper these fraud apps.

ALSO READ | Airtel expands its 5G service in 4 more cities; Check your city in the list - in PICS

The proliferation of instant loan apps leads to the rise of cybercrime where borrowers were trapped to pay exorbitant interest rates and illegal loan extraction methods.

ALSO READ | Meesho joins Govt e-commerce network to help connect buyers with sellers

SBI has shared an info graphic on its official Twitter handle and wrote, ‘Please refrain from clicking on suspicious links or giving your information to a company posing as a Bank or Financial company. Report cybercrimes at – http://cybercrime.gov.in.’

Here are six safety tips shared by SBI for ILLEGAL instant loan apps:

  1. It’s better to check authenticity of an app before downloading. There are lots of illegal apps that may trap users and siphon off money from their accounts.
  2. You mustn’t click on suspicious links.
  3. As stated above, it’s better to avoid using unauthorized apps that might steal your data.
  4. Check the app permission settings to secure your data from getting stolen.
  5. You should report suspicious money lending apps to the local police authorities.
  6. You can visit http://bank.sbi. For all your financial needs.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the computer-animated film Toy Story was released in 1995
DNA Video
DNA : Heavy devastation due to earthquake in Indonesia
DNA Video
DNA : How Bajwa Dhan Kuber in poor Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA : Understand the signs of Army's statement on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Those who beautified Gujarat, how much their fortunes improved?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Aftab's 'fullproof plan' gets Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: When the war between China and India ended in 1962
DNA Video
DNA: 'Blooded America' from gun culture!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
DNA Video
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?