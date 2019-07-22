SBI YONO app down since morning, customers take to Twitter to lodge greviances

New Delhi: The State Bank of India's YONO mobile app as well as the web portal has been down since Monday morning (July 22), with several customers complaining that they have been unable to log in to it.

YONO (acronym for ‘You Only Need One’) app is SBI's comprehensive digital service platform and it can be accessed through Android and iOS powered mobile phones, and on the web through a browser.

Customers have complained that they have also not been able to use the bank's net banking portal as well.

Although SBI customers took to Twitter to lodge their grievances, the bank is yet to issue a statement regarding this.

@TheOfficialSBI @RBI The whole network is down. Unable to access internet bankingbnor YONO app

UPI for sbi is also not working. PFA pic.twitter.com/vUy0PyDSzX — Shubham Jadhav (@Shubyy_330) July 22, 2019

Why #SBI net banking usually don't work on monday ?

We are mostly dependent on net banking services and it's not working!

Neither SBI yono /SBI anywhere working nor by any other means like google phone pay by using SBI A/C#NetBanking @TheOfficialSBI pic.twitter.com/ciwV9YR4Dp — Ritik Surana (@RitikSurana4) July 22, 2019

@TheOfficialSBI SBI Online site is Down , Yono is down , whats happening pic.twitter.com/1CzeVtzykj — Toshy Mathew (@ToshyMathew) July 22, 2019

SBI says that using YONO App and website, SBI customers can integrate all theirproducts and service from SBI bank account, SBI Card, SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, SBI General Insurance, SBI Securities.