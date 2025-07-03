SEBI Opens 6-Month Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Deeds From July 7

Mumbai: Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday issued a circular stating that it will open a special window only for re-lodgement of transfer deeds, lodged before April 1, 2019 deadline, and were either returned, rejected or not attended due to deficiency in the documents or other reasons.

The window will be open for 6 months-starting from July 7, 2025, to January 6, 2026. During this period, the securities that are re-lodged for transfer shall be issued only in demat mode, said SEBI.

"In order to facilitate ease of investing for investors and to secure the rights of investors in the securities which were purchased by them, it has been decided to open a special window only for re-lodgement of transfer deeds, which were lodged prior to the deadline of April 01, 2019 and rejected/returned/not attended to due to deficiency in the documents/process/or otherwise,for aperiod of six months from July 07, 2025till January 06, 2026," said a SEBI circular

The market watchdog asked Listed companies, RTAs and Stock Exchanges shall publicize the opening of this special window through various media including print and social media, on a bi-monthly basis during the six-month period.

"This issue was discussed in a Panel of Experts, which included RTAs, listed companies, and legal experts. Based on the discussion, the panel recommended that to alleviate the issue faced by the investors that missed the March 31, 2021, deadline for re-lodgement, one more opportunity may be granted for them to re-lodge such shares for transfer," the market regulator said in a statement.

Notably, Transfer of securities in physical mode was discontinued with effect from April 01, 2019. Subsequently, it was clarified that transfer deeds lodged prior to deadline of April 01, 2019 and rejected/returned due to deficiency in the documents may be re-lodged with requisite documents. It was further decided to fix March 31, 2021 as the cut-off date for re-lodgement of transfer deeds.

