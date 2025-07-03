Advertisement
SEBI

SEBI Opens 6-Month Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Deeds From July 7

The window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Deeds  will be open for 6 months-starting from July 7, 2025, to January 6, 2026.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Mumbai: Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday issued a circular stating that it will open a special window only for re-lodgement of transfer deeds, lodged before April 1, 2019 deadline, and were either returned, rejected or not attended due to deficiency in the documents or other reasons. 

The window will be open for 6 months-starting from July 7, 2025, to January 6, 2026. During this period, the securities that are re-lodged for transfer shall be issued only in demat mode, said SEBI.

"In order to facilitate ease of investing for investors and to secure the rights of investors in the securities which were purchased by them, it has been decided to open  a special  window only for  re-lodgement  of  transfer  deeds, which  were lodged prior to the deadline of April 01, 2019 and rejected/returned/not attended to due to deficiency in the documents/process/or otherwise,for aperiod of six months from July 07, 2025till January 06, 2026," said a SEBI circular

The market watchdog asked Listed companies, RTAs and Stock Exchanges shall publicize the opening of this special  window through  various  media  including print  and social media, on a bi-monthly basis during the six-month period.

"This issue was discussed in a Panel of Experts, which included RTAs, listed companies, and legal experts. Based on the discussion, the panel recommended that to alleviate the issue faced by the investors that missed the March 31, 2021, deadline for re-lodgement, one more opportunity may be granted for them to re-lodge such shares for transfer," the market regulator said in a statement.

Notably, Transfer of securities in physical mode was discontinued with effect from April 01, 2019. Subsequently, it was clarified that transfer deeds lodged prior to deadline of April 01, 2019 and rejected/returned due to deficiency in the documents may be re-lodged with requisite documents. It was further decided to fix March 31, 2021 as the cut-off date for re-lodgement of transfer deeds.

"SEBI received representation from investors as well as RTAs and listed companies that some of the investors had missed the timelines for re-lodging their documents for  transfer  of  securities.  This  issue  was  discussed  in  a  Panel  of  Experts  which included RTAs, listed companies and Legal Expert. Based on discussion, the Panel recommended  that  to  alleviate  the  issue  faced  by  the  investors  that  missed  the March 31, 2021 deadlinefor re-lodgement, one more opportunity may be granted for them to re-lodge such shares for transfer," SEBI said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

