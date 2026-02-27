Advertisement
SEBI tweaks MF valuation rules, Gold and Silver to get bigger portfolio role

Feb 27, 2026
New Delhi: Gold and silver are set to play a bigger role in mutual fund portfolios after market regulator SEBI introduced key changes to how these precious metals are valued.

Starting April 1, 2026, mutual funds — including gold and silver ETFs — will shift from using global benchmark prices set by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) to domestically discovered spot prices from Indian stock exchanges.

This move is aimed at making valuations more relevant to Indian investors by factoring in local market realities such as taxes, import duties, currency movements, premiums, and transportation costs — elements that global benchmarks do not fully capture.

The regulatory shift also expands the role of precious metals within mutual fund structures. Newer categories such as hybrid and lifecycle funds may now allocate a portion of their portfolios — up to 10% — to gold and silver, allowing investors to diversify beyond traditional equity and debt assets.

By linking valuations more closely to domestic prices and enabling broader portfolio exposure, SEBI’s changes are expected to strengthen gold and silver’s position as potential hedges against global market volatility and currency fluctuations.

Overall, the reforms signal a growing recognition of precious metals as strategic assets within long-term investment planning rather than just safe-haven instruments during crises.

 

