Section 139(9) Explained: What To Do If Your Income Tax Return Is Marked Defective– Find Out

New delhi: When you file your income tax return, the job isn't quite done yet. The Income Tax Department carefully reviews every return to ensure it’s complete, clear, and accurate. If any important details are missing or there are errors in the filing, your return might get flagged as “defective.” This isn’t something to panic about, but it’s important to understand as such cases are handled under Section 139(9) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

This section offers taxpayers a chance to fix errors and submit an updated tax return for the financial year 2024–25. It acts like a safety net, letting you make corrections without facing penalties right away. The key is to identify the problem, respond on time, and follow the proper steps to set things right.

Why Your Tax Return Might Be Marked as Defective

Your income tax return can be flagged as “defective” if there are mistakes or missing details. Here are some common reasons this might happen:

- PAN details are missing or incorrect

- Income or tax paid doesn't match the records

- You've selected the wrong ITR form

- The return wasn’t verified electronically

Required documents weren’t submitted

- Annexures or sections are left incomplete

- Errors in reporting under presumptive taxation

- Mismatches between your return and Form 26AS or Form 16

You’ve Got a Defective Return – Now What?

It’s important to act quickly. If you don’t fix the mistakes in time, your return may be treated as invalid, which is the same as not filing it at all. This can lead to penalties, interest on unpaid taxes, loss of carry-forward tax benefits, and even legal action in serious cases.

How to Fix a Defective Tax Return – Step by Step

If you’ve received a defective return notice, don’t worry — here’s how you can fix it easily:

- Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal and open the notice to see what went wrong.

- Review the errors mentioned in the notice. Not sure what they mean? It’s a good idea to check with a tax expert.

- File a revised return using the correct ITR form and update all the necessary details accurately.

- Upload any required documents and double-check that all sections are complete.

- Verify your revised return using Aadhaar OTP, digital signature, or an EVC (Electronic Verification Code).