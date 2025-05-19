Secure Your Aadhaar Biometrics Online: Check How To Lock, Unlock Your Fingerprints, Iris Details

Aadhaar Biometric Unlock Online: In today's competitive digital world, keeping your Aadhaar card secure is more important than ever. The Aadhaar card is a 12-digit unique identity for every Indian individual, including children and infants. With sensitive information like fingerprints, iris scans, and facial data linked to it, even a small lapse can lead to major misuse. That’s where the biometric lock comes in—a simple but powerful feature that acts like a safety shield for your Aadhaar card.

Purpose Of Biometric Locking

If you active the lock means no one can use your biometric data without your consent. Whether it’s for identity verification, financial transactions, or issuing a SIM card, your approval becomes mandatory. The best part? You can turn this feature on anytime—via the UIDAI portal, the mAadhaar app, or even through SMS. It’s that convenient.

Importance Of Biometric Locking

As we know that the Aadhaar is being linked to key documents like PAN cards, bank accounts, Voter IDs (in some states), ration cards, and mobile numbers. This integration helps streamline identity verification, reduce fraud, and ensure efficient delivery of government services and subsidies to eligible beneficiaries.



It also becomes a potential target for fraud because it holds biometric details. That’s why locking it isn’t just smart—it’s necessary and crucial step. Once you enable the biometric lock, your fingerprints and iris scans can’t be verified unless you personally unlock them. It adds an extra layer of protection and gives you better control over any Aadhaar-linked activity.

Now, if you’re wondering how to get started, it’s fairly simple. First, you need to generate a Virtual ID (VID). Just head over to the official UIDAI website and click on the ‘VID Generator’ option. Once you have that, you’re all set to lock your biometrics online in just a few clicks.

How To Lock Aadhaar Biometric Online?

To lock your Aadhaar biometrics, you’ll first need a Virtual ID (VID). You can generate your Aadhaar virtual ID by visiting the UIDAI’s official website and clicking on the ‘VID Generator’ tab. Once your VID is ready, you can move ahead with locking your Aadhaar biometrics online. Once you have your Aadhaar virtual ID, here are the crucial steps you have to follow to lock your Aadhaar biometric online:

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI’s myAadhaar portal.

Step 2: Scroll down and select the ‘Lock/Unlock Aadhaar’ option.

Step 3: Carefully read the instructions and click on ‘Next’ to proceed.

Step 4: Enter your Virtual ID (VID), full name, PIN code, and the captcha code, then click on ‘Send OTP’.

Step 5: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number to successfully lock your Aadhaar biometrics.