See How Rs 1 Lakh Became Over Rs 3.5 Lakh: The Shocking Truth Behind Equity, Gold, And FD Returns Revealed

New Delhi: Over the last decade, the returns from equity (Nifty 50 TRI index), gold ETF, and bank fixed deposits (FD) have varied, with each asset class offering distinct advantages and risk profiles. Historical data, though not a guarantee for future performance, provides useful insights for investors deciding on their ideal asset allocation.

Gold ETF Performance

The Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold Fund - Direct Plan, tracking pure gold prices, delivered an impressive annualised return of 13.46 percent over the past 10 years. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in this fund would have grown to Rs 3,53,531 by August 26, 2025.

Nifty 50 TRI Index Performance

Serving as a benchmark for Indian equity markets, the Nifty 50 TRI index (which also accounts for dividends) started at 10,348 points in August 2015 and reached 37,138 by August 2025. Its annualised return stood at 13.62 percent during the period, so Rs 1 lakh invested would now be worth Rs 3,58,548.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

SBI Fixed Deposit Performance

Fixed deposits offer capital protection and predictable income, making them popular among conservative investors. The SBI 10-year FD rate was 8.25 percent in 2015. Over a decade, Rs 1 lakh invested at this rate would have grown to Rs 2,26,281 by August 2025.

Comparative Returns Table

Asset Class | 10-Year Annualised Return | Final Amount (on Rs 1 lakh)

--------------------|---------------------------|---------------------------

Nifty 50 TRI Index | 13.62 percent | Rs 3,58,548

Gold ETF | 13.46 percent | Rs 3,53,531

SBI FD | 8.25 percent | Rs 2,26,281

Nifty 50 TRI index delivered the highest 10-year return, closely followed by gold ETFs, while fixed deposits lagged behind.

Fixed deposits remain popular for low-risk, stable returns, but equity and gold historically offered greater appreciation during this period.

Past performance does not guarantee future results; investor decisions should factor in risk tolerance, investment goals, and changing market conditions.