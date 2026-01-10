Selling Gold After A 75% Rise? Understand LTCG, STCG And How To Protect Your Profits

New Delhi: Gold prices have seen a sharp surge in 2025, delivering returns of nearly 75 percent over recent years. With prices hovering near record highs, many investors are considering selling their gold—whether in the form of jewellery, coins, bars, or digital gold—to lock in profits. However, selling gold without tax planning can significantly reduce your net gains. Understanding how gold is taxed and using available exemptions can help you retain more of your earnings.

How Is Gold Taxed in India?

When you sell gold, the profit earned is treated as a capital gain under the Income Tax rules. The tax rate depends on how long you held the gold:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG):

If gold is sold within 24 months of purchase, the gains are added to your income and taxed as per your applicable income tax slab.

Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG):

If gold is held for more than 24 months, gains qualify as long-term and are taxed at 12.5 percent (plus surcharge and cess), as per Section 48 of the Income Tax Act.

Knowing this distinction is crucial before deciding when to sell.

5 Smart Ways to Reduce Tax When Selling Gold

Hold Gold for the Long Term

Waiting until your gold completes two years can lower your tax burden significantly, especially if you fall in a higher income tax slab.

Adjust Capital Losses

Losses from other investments such as equities or mutual funds can be set off against gains from gold, reducing overall tax liability in the same financial year.

Reinvest in a Residential Property (Section 54F)

If LTCG from gold is reinvested in a residential house within the specified timeline, tax exemption may be claimed, subject to certain ownership conditions.

Invest in Capital Gains Bonds (Section 54EC)

Long-term gains can be invested in notified bonds issued by institutions like NHAI or REC within six months of sale. These bonds come with a lock-in period but offer tax relief.

Plan Gifting and Inheritance Carefully

Gifting gold to close relatives is not taxed. In the case of inherited gold, the original purchase cost and holding period are considered, often resulting in lower capital gains tax.

Final Takeaway

Selling gold after a strong rally can be rewarding, but tax planning is key to maximising returns. By timing your sale wisely and using legal exemptions, you can significantly reduce the tax outgo. Consulting a tax advisor before executing the sale is always a smart move, especially for high-value transactions.