Sending More Than Rs 25,000 Via IMPS? SBI’s New Charges Explained

New Delhi: India’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has revised its customer transaction charges, bringing changes that could impact everyday banking for many users. While smaller digital payments will continue to be free, customers may now have to pay extra for higher-value IMPS transfers and certain ATM transactions, especially when using other banks’ ATMs.

When will SBI’s revised ATM and IMPS charges apply to customers?

The revised charges will be implemented in phases; ATM-related fees will apply from December 1, 2025, while the new charges for IMPS transfers will take effect from February 15, 2026.

IMPS transfers: What customers need to know

SBI’s revised charges for IMPS transfers will take effect from February 15, 2026. The good news for customers is that IMPS transactions up to Rs 25,000 made through digital platforms such as internet banking, mobile banking, and the YONO app will continue to be free of charge.

IMPS charges for higher-value transfers

While small IMPS transactions will continue to be free, SBI will now levy charges on larger transfers above Rs 25,000. Customers will be charged Rs 2 plus GST for transfers between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh, Rs 6 plus GST for amounts from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, and RS 10 plus GST for transactions ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. In short, everyday small payments remain unaffected, but bigger IMPS transfers may slightly increase banking costs.

Relief for branch users and select account holders

There’s some relief for customers who prefer visiting bank branches. SBI has clarified that IMPS charges for branch-based transactions will remain unchanged, ranging from Rs 2 to Rs 20 plus GST. In addition, several special account categories will continue to enjoy exemption from the revised IMPS fees. These include DSP, PMSP, ICSP, CGSP, PSP, RSP accounts, along with the Shaurya Family Pension Account and the SBI Rishtey Family Savings Account.

Revised ATM charges: Key points for SBI customers

Effective date: SBI’s revised ATM and ADWM charges will apply from December 1, 2025.

Savings account holders: Withdrawals from other banks’ ATMs beyond the free limit will cost Rs 23 plus GST. Salary account holders will continue to get 10 free transactions per month.

Current account holders: Charges have been increased on all ATM transactions.

Who remains exempt:

- KCC accounts will enjoy unlimited free transactions

- BSBD accounts will see no change in charges

- Cardless cash withdrawals at SBI and other bank ATMs will remain free

Cost-saving tip: SBI advises customers to use its 63,000+ ATMs and ADWMs across the country to avoid extra charges. With a little planning, customers can keep banking costs low while continuing to enjoy digital convenience.