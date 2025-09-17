September 18 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Closed In Your City? Check Full List

New Delhi: Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed on Thursday, September 18, to mark Unitarian Anniversary Day, which celebrates the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar for 2025, this regional holiday is mainly observed in Meghalaya with special events and gatherings. Banks in other parts of the country will operate as usual.

Bank Holidays in the Week of September 15-21

According to the RBI’s official calendar, only two bank holidays are scheduled nationwide during September 15-21, 2025, both linked to regional observances rather than national holidays. Additionally, banks will remain closed on Sunday, September 21, following the RBI’s standard practice of observing Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month as holidays. (Also Read: What Is PM Mitra Park Scheme? Check Benefits, Key Highlights & More)

Upcoming Regional Bank Holidays in September

- September 22 (Monday) – Jaipur: Closed for Navratra Sthapna, marking the start of Navratri.

- September 23 (Tuesday) – Jammu & Srinagar: Closed for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birthday.

- September 29 (Monday) – Agartala, Kolkata & Guwahati: Closed for Maha Saptami, a key day during Durga Puja.

- September 30 (Tuesday) – Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna & Ranchi: Closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of Durga Puja and Navratri.

Banking Services You Can Access on Holidays

Even when banks are closed, you can still use online and mobile banking services, unless there’s a technical issue or specific notice from the bank. ATMs remain open for cash withdrawals, and payments can be made via your bank’s app or UPI. (Also Read: Who Is Rajesh Yabaji? BlackBuck CEO Moves Out Of Bengaluru After Nearly A Decade– Know The Reason)

The RBI’s annual bank holiday calendar is issued under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are not processed on the listed holidays.