GOLD PRICE

September 25 Gold Price Update: Find Out Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, And More

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 02:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Gold has always held a special place in Indian households not just as a symbol of wealth and tradition but also as a smart investment. While 24-carat gold is prized for its purity and often chosen for investment, 22-carat and 18-carat varieties remain popular for jewellery making.

Why Gold Costs More in India

Apart from rising demand, taxes such as import duty, GST, and other state-level charges often make gold prices in India higher than international rates. Yet, despite the added premium, gold continues to be a preferred safe-haven investment, especially when global markets are uncertain, bond yields fluctuate, or monetary policies shift. (Also Read: MCX Gold Opens Slightly lower, Silver Rebounds 0.31 pc)

City-Wise Gold Prices on September 25 

22K Gold Prices (per gram):

Chennai – Rs 10,510 (highest)

Delhi – Rs 10,505

Ahmedabad – Rs 10,495

Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad – Rs 10,490

24K Gold Prices (per gram):

Chennai – Rs 11,466 (highest)

Delhi – Rs 11,459

Ahmedabad – Rs 11,449

Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad – Rs 11,444 (Also Read: India Must Become Self-Reliant, Russia Our Time-Tested Partner: PM Modi)

In times of economic uncertainty and market fluctuations, gold remains a trusted choice for people looking for financial safety and long-term wealth protection.

