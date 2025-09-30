September 30 Alert: Complete THESE Important Financial Tasks Now– Details Here

New Delhi: Several important financial deadlines are approaching, and September 30, 2025, is a key date to watch. From routine tasks like re-KYC for Jan Dhan accounts to critical actions such as renewing registrations for charitable trusts and switching to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), this date requires careful attention. Missing these deadlines could lead to penalties, loss of benefits, or other inconveniences, making it essential for individuals and organisations to act promptly.

Last Chance to Switch from NPS to UPS

Today is the final day for central government employees to switch from the National Pension System (NPS) to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). All government staff enrolled under NPS as of April 1, 2025, can submit Form A2 along with the required documents, either online or physically, to their Head of Office or DDO.

New employees who joined after April 1 must choose between NPS and UPS within 30 days of joining. Retirees with at least 10 years of service and legally married spouses of deceased employees are also eligible to opt for UPS. If you miss the September 30, 2025 deadline and no extension is announced, you will remain enrolled under NPS. Make sure to submit your decision today to secure your preferred retirement plan.

Renewal of Charitable Trusts Registration

Charitable institutions with registration (provisional or regular) valid from AY 2022-23 to AY 2026-27 must complete their renewal or re-registration using Form 10AB under the updated regime.

It is important to select AY 2027-28 as the assessment year during renewal, since the renewal applies to the year immediately following the expiry of the current registration. Trusts should also check their approval orders or certificates (Form 10AC) to confirm whether the renewal process applies to them.

Deadline for Jan Dhan Account Re-KYC

Jan Dhan accounts that have completed 10 years since opening must undergo mandatory re-KYC. To make the process easier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that public sector banks will offer doorstep services at the panchayat level. These re-KYC camps started on July 1 and will continue until today, September 30, 2025. Account holders should act promptly, as failing to complete re-KYC may result in account restrictions or even closure.

Special Fixed Deposit Opportunities

Several banks have launched special fixed deposit (FD) schemes to attract investors with competitive returns. Indian Bank is offering 6.9 per cent interest on 444-day FDs and 6.8% on 555-day FDs, with the investment deadline set for September 30, 2025.

IDBI Bank’s special FD schemes for 444, 555, and 700 days have a deadline extended to March 31, 2026. Interest rates range from 6.50 per cent to 6.65 per cent for general customers and 7.00 per cent to 7.15 per cent for senior citizens. These schemes offer attractive short- to medium-term investment options for those seeking stable, low-risk returns. Investors looking to benefit should act promptly to secure their deposits before the cutoff.

Key Financial Deadlines to Keep in Mind

While several important deadlines fall on September 30, 2025, it’s worth noting that the tax audit date has been extended to October 31, 2025. With September 30 as the cutoff for tasks like Jan Dhan re-KYC, special fixed deposit investments, and charitable trust renewals, it’s the perfect time to review your financial and compliance calendar. Acting now ensures you meet all requirements and avoid any penalties or inconveniences.