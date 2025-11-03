Advertisement
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
NITIN KAUSHIK

Set Aside Fancy Investment Talk; CA Says Master These 3 Steps For Financial Success

Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik outlined three steps to establishing continuous financial growth.  

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Set Aside Fancy Investment Talk; CA Says Master These 3 Steps For Financial Success

New Delhi: Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik has said that the market rewards those who remain invested long enough to reap the benefits of compounding. He said that compounding translates patience into long term rewards and speeds up wealth accumulation in the long term.

Kaushik claims that compounding with monthly SIPs is not as quick as people often expect. "Everyone dreams of doubling their money with a magical 10 pc return. But here’s the catch, compounding with monthly SIPs is not as fast as finance charts suggest,” Kaushik wrote. 

Kaushik states that SIP profits take a notably longer time to exceed the entire investment made as a result of the delayed compounding on each individual deposit. "If you invest monthly at 10 pc per year, it takes nearly 25 years for your investment gains to finally exceed your own contributed amount. For one time lump sum investors, gains cross principal much sooner in about 7 years," he explained.

According to Kaushik, SIPs only construct the initial portions of the entire portfolio while the genuine rewards of compounding only materialize after years of investing. "For the first two decades, your portfolio is mainly funded by your patience, discipline and monthly SIPs. The market rewards you after you have stayed invested long enough to truly benefit from compounding," he said.

Kaushik said that even if the initial signs of growth seem sluggish, remaining invested allows for compounding to make later growth much quicker and significant. "Post tax and fee returns are slightly lower and market returns may fluctuate. If your portfolio is not growing fast today, relax  the foundation is being built and the magic of compounding accelerates with time," he wrote.

In an earlier post, Kaushik advised to "Stop Chasing Get Rich Quick Schemes". He instead outlined three steps to establishing continuous financial growth.  

"First, increase your income. That does not mean chasing every side hustle blindly, it means focusing on growing skillsets, finding smarter ways to earn and negotiating your worth confidently. That extra Rs 5,000 per month can be a game changer over time," Kaushik wrote.

Step two is to reduce spending. "This is not about starving yourself or extreme frugality. It is about conscious choices of skipping that daily latte, avoiding impulse buys and prioritizing what genuinely adds value to your life," he wrote.

Kaushik said that the final and crucial part is to "invest the difference. Just saving will not protect your money from inflation quietly chipping away year after year. Investing even small amounts and creates the magic of compounding that turns pennies into lakhs," he wrote.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
