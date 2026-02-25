Shifted homes? How to change Aadhaar address online using Aadhaar app– Step-by-Step guide

New Delhi: Updating your Aadhaar address has now become much simpler than before. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new feature on the Aadhaar app that allows residents to change their address without visiting enrolment centres. Earlier, the process often meant standing in long queues and submitting physical documents. But with this latest move, users can now update their Aadhaar address quickly and conveniently from the comfort of their homes using just a smartphone.

How to update your Aadhaar address using the app

Updating your Aadhaar address through the app is simple and can be done in just a few steps:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Step 1 – Download the Aadhaar app:

Start by downloading the official Aadhaar app from the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS). Install and open the app on your phone.

Step 2 – Log in securely:

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number along with your registered mobile number. You can then set an MPIN or use biometric or face authentication for secure access.

Step 3 – Choose address update option:

Go to the Services section and select “Address Update.” You can update your address either using your own valid proof of address or by using the Aadhaar details of a family member living at the same address. Upload a clear scanned copy or photo of a valid document, such as a utility bill or bank statement.

Step 4 – Pay and submit the request:

Pay a nominal fee of around Rs 75 and submit your request. UIDAI will verify the details, and the updated address is usually reflected within a few days to a couple of weeks.

Documents accepted for Aadhaar address update

To update your Aadhaar address, you need to upload a valid proof of address. UIDAI accepts several commonly used documents, including:

- Electricity or water bill (not older than 3 months)

- Property tax receipt

- Passport

- Bank passbook or bank statement

- Ration card

- Rental agreement with landlord’s signature

- Driving licence

- Voter ID card

Make sure the document is clear and matches the address you want to update to avoid delays in approval.

Why updating your Aadhaar address is important

Updating your Aadhaar address is essential, especially if you have recently moved to a new house or are living in a rented accommodation. Keeping your Aadhaar details updated ensures that your documents remain valid and useful when needed. An outdated address can create problems while completing bank KYC, filing income tax returns, or accessing government schemes and benefits. If you have recently shifted to a new home, updating your Aadhaar address should be on your priority list.