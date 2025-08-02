Side Hustles To SIPs: Gen Z’s Guide To Smarter Money Habits

New Delhi: Gen Z is driving the hustle from delivering food, designing logos, and turning every skill into a source of income, well beyond just pocket money. This young, digital-first generation isn’t waiting for monthly paychecks to shape their future. They’re hustling on the side, investing early, and learning money lessons on the go. The idea? Work smart, spend mindfully, and build wealth one step at a time.

Hustle First, Learn On The Go

These side gigs aren’t just about extra pocket money. For some, the earnings go towards short-term goals like travel or gadgets, while others are putting the money into mutual funds or SIPs to build long-term savings.

From Spending To Saving

Gen Z often gets tagged as big spenders on food, fashion, and quick deliveries but that’s only half the story. Many young earners are shifting gears and choosing to save smart instead of splurge. With simple investment apps and money advice all over social media, even a Rs 500 SIP feels less like a risk and more like a confident start.

Finfluencers Are New Financial Advisors

One big reason behind Gen Z’s growing money smarts is the rise of digital finance creators on Instagram and YouTube. They break down tricky topics like index funds, compound interest, and tax-saving in a way that actually makes sense.

Thinking Long-Term, Starting Early

Gen Z isn’t waiting for their 30s to think about money. Whether it’s building an emergency fund or planning for retirement, many are setting goals for the next 5, 10 or even 20 years. They’re taking small, consistent steps now. With side incomes, SIPs, digital gold and budget-tracking apps at their fingertips, they’re turning good intentions into smart habits.

Gen Z is blending hustle with smart money habits. They’re not just finding new ways to earn but they’re also learning how to manage and grow their money too. In a time where steady choices matter more than splurges, making every rupee count is turning out to be their biggest strength.