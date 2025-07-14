Silver is Heating Up! Should You Jump In Before It Takes Off?

New Delhi: Silver could be entering its golden period, with prices hitting their highest level in over 13 years. In the past year, silver has jumped by 27 percent and is now trading at about rs 3,250 per gram . Just this month, silver is up over 7 percent, while gold has actually dropped by 0.77 percent in the last 30 days.

Many experts say this is a big technical breakout for silver, meaning the price has broken through a key resistance level and could keep climbing. If silver crosses rs 3,330 per gram , the next important level to watch is rs 3,475 per gram , which was last seen in August 2011.

Other metals like gold, platinum, and copper have already seen sharp price increases, and analysts believe it could now be silver’s turn to shine. Technical charts show that silver has followed a similar pattern in the past, where breaking through these resistance levels led to even bigger rallies.

If silver manages to stay above rs 3,000 per gram , experts think it could act as a new support level, giving the price a strong base for further gains. Some analysts are even predicting that silver could eventually test its all-time high near rs 4,160 per gram if the bullish trend continues.

Rising demand, especially for safe-haven investments and industrial uses, is also helping silver’s momentum. With global markets facing uncertainty, more investors are turning to silver for both safety and growth potential.

In short, silver’s price surge is catching everyone’s attention, and if it breaks above key levels, we could see even bigger gains ahead.