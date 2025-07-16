Singapore-India Cross Border Remittance: Good News For BHIM, Google Pay, PhonePe Users! 13 More Indian Banks Added To UPI-PayNow Linkage By NIPL

New Delhi: NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) the international arm of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday announced that it has further enhanced the UPI-PayNow real-time payment linkage by adding 13 more banks on the platform. The move is aimed at extending its reach and simplifying cross-border remittances between India and Singapore.

With this development, which will go live on July 17, 2025, users in both countries can remit funds to a wider base, making the service more accessible and convenient, NPCI said.

The expanded network for remittances to India now includes 19 banks – Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, IndusInd Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, South Indian Bank, and UCO Bank alongside Axis Bank, DBS Bank India, ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and State Bank of India.

Recipients in India can receive remittances from Singapore in their accounts held with any of these 19 banks through their preferred UPI enabled apps such as BHIM, Google Pay and PhonePe, as well as bank apps. Outward remittances from India to Singapore is available through Canara Bank, HDFC Bank and Karur Vysya Bank along with ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and State Bank of India. In Singapore, customers of DBS SG and Liquid Group can avail this service.

The UPI-PayNow service was launched as a joint initiative between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). It facilitates real-time cross-border fund transfers between individuals, where Indian users can receive funds via UPI ID and send funds to users in Singapore via their mobile number or Virtual Payment Address (VPAs). As the world’s first cloud-based, real-time cross-border payment system, the initiative is a pioneering step in global payment connectivity.

"This development is particularly beneficial for the Indian diaspora in Singapore, including migrant workers and students, bringing the ease of digital payments to everyday remittances. UPI is already accepted via QR codes at select merchant outlets in Singapore, further extending its utility," said NPCI International.

UPI-PayNow integration enables real-time cross-border remittance transactions, with funds reaching the recipient’s bank account within seconds. The service leverages strong security protocols to ensure safe and reliable transfers. It is ideal for small and frequent remittances, providing users with a convenient and cost-effective way to send and receive money anytime.