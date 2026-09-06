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SIP vs Lumpsum: How timings, risk, and goals affect the outcome

Got a sum to invest in Mutual Funds? The first confusion to face is choosing between a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) or Lumpsum investment. The right choice depends on one's appetite for risk, circumstances and goals. Both are two different methods of investing money in Mutual Funds.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
SIP vs Lumpsum: How timings, risk, and goals affect the outcome

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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