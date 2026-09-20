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SIP vs PPF: Higher returns or stability, what should drive investor's choice?

While SIP and PPF require constant investments to aggregate a pool of money, their core mechanisms differ entirely, with one linked to market movements and the other to government-decided rates.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 05:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
SIP vs PPF: Higher returns or stability, what should drive investor's choice?

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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