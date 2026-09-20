New Delhi: A common behaviour among investors while deciding where to allocate their money is comparing investment tools. Such comparison may highlight the salient features of the tools, but leads us away from our goals while never answering our question: Where should I put my money?
The choice is highly contextual, with no rigid answer that applies to every situation.
While SIP and PPF require constant investments to aggregate a pool of money, their core mechanisms differ entirely, with one linked to market movements and the other to government-decided rates.
A Public Provident Fund (PPF) account is a government-backed savings scheme for long-term financial planning with tax benefits, guaranteed returns and a 15-year lock-in period. The interest rates are decided by the government. It requires a contribution ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1.5 lakh in a year. The deposits can be made either in a lump sum or in instalments.
A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) doesn't aggregate the money in an account; instead, it invests it in mutual funds. The mutual fund, on the customer's behalf, then invests the money in a pool of assets. Since the money is associated with the market, there is no guaranteed return; however, for a long-term plan of wealth building, an SIP may yield better results. Emotional resilience is a requirement to bear the ups and downs of the market.
SIP has the potential for higher returns over a long investment horizon since the returns are market-linked. Also, SIP averages out the losses throughout the tenure. However, there is no predictability due to volatility in the market. As high as the returns may be, there is always risk associated with them.
Whether the investor should put in the money depends less on the amount or duration and more on the risk appetite.
PPF brings stability with no associated risks since the money is not invested in a pool of shares. Those who prefer certainty while inculcating financial discipline instead of desiring high returns may choose PPF. However, liquidity may be a requirement for some investors, thus restricting the benefits.
The current rate of interest on PPF is 7.1 percent. Considering an interest rate of 1 percent a month through an SIP, the yearly interest rate would accumulate to approximately 12 percent. Assuming the investment of the same amount is made in an SIP and PPF at the same time for the same tenure with these interest rates, the returns would be higher with SIP. This is, however, not guaranteed owing to market movements. If the market performs poorly, the returns may go down.
Since SIP works on the principle of compounding, the SIP may offer lower returns if it ends during a market downturn.
PPF, on the other hand, offers guaranteed returns which are bound by the rates of interest fixed by the government. Moreover, there is only a certain amount up to which investments can be made annually. Rs 1.5 lakh a year means an investment of Rs 12,500 a month. For those with monthly investments beyond the mentioned amount, PPF alone would not be sufficient.
Inflation shapes the actual returns. After accounting for inflation and taxes, equity funds may still generate higher returns.
SIPs require discipline for long-term investments while bearing through the ups and downs of the market. Redeeming money during market corrections can mean missing subsequent recoveries. Rupee-cost averaging also covers the losses over time.
On the other hand, PPF benefits from the lock-in period of 15 years. Though it restricts liquidity, it avoids impulsive withdrawals.
The two are not competing elements, rather complementary tools to achieve a goal based on your financial standing, goal and targeted duration. While SIP may give you growth, PPF would bring stability.
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