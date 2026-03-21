Six decades of tax confusion ends April 1 — India's new Income tax law explained

New Delhi: India's tax system is getting a fresh start. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has officially announced the rules that will govern the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which kicks in from April 1, 2026. This new law does not change how much tax you pay — the rates stay the same — but it does make the whole framework significantly easier to read and understand.

Why Was a New Law Needed?

The old Income Tax Act of 1961 had been around for over six decades. Over the years, it was patched, amended, and expanded so many times that it became a dense, confusing document that even tax professionals found difficult to navigate. The government decided it was time for a complete overhaul — not to add new burdens, but to clean up the language and cut out everything that was no longer relevant.

The results are striking. The number of sections has been brought down from 819 to 536. The number of chapters has been cut from 47 to just 23. The total word count has been almost halved — from around 5,12,000 words to approximately 2,60,000. For the first time, the law also introduces 39 tables and 40 formulas to present information visually rather than burying it in long paragraphs.

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What About Tax Forms?

The new rules introduce over 150 official tax forms, beginning from Form 33, covering everything from filing returns to claiming exemptions and handling foreign income. These forms are designed to make compliance more straightforward for both individuals and businesses.

What Changes for Salaried Employees — Especially on HRA?

One notable update involves House Rent Allowance, commonly known as HRA. Salaried employees who live in rented homes can claim a tax exemption on this allowance, and the new rules expand the list of cities where a higher exemption rate applies.

Earlier, only four cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai — qualified for an HRA exemption of 50 percent of salary. Under the new rules, four more cities join this list: Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru. Employees living in any of these eight cities can now claim the higher 50 percent exemption, while those in all other locations continue at 40 percent.

However, there is a catch. To claim this deduction, taxpayers must now disclose the relationship between the landlord and the tenant. If you are paying rent to a family member or someone closely related to you, that needs to be declared. This is a new transparency requirement aimed at preventing misuse of the HRA exemption.

Stricter Rules in Some Areas

While the language of the law has been simplified, certain areas have actually become more regulated. Rules around capital gains, stock exchange transactions, and taxation of non-residents have been tightened.

Auditors now carry more responsibility as well. They are required to check for duplicate PAN entries and must take greater ownership when tax credit claims on foreign income are made under their watch. Adverse observations in an audit can now directly trigger tax liability.

Clarity on Capital Gains Holding Period

One area that often confused taxpayers was calculating how long an asset was held — a figure that determines whether gains are classified as short-term or long-term, which affects the tax rate applicable.

The new rules bring clarity here. For assets that were converted — for example, bonds or deposit certificates that were later converted into shares — the holding period will now include the time the original instrument was held before conversion. This is a fairer and more logical approach that removes ambiguity.

The Bottom Line

The new Income Tax Act, 2025 is less about changing what you owe and more about making the system work better. Fewer sections, simpler language, clearer forms, and better-defined rules mean that navigating your taxes should feel less like decoding a legal puzzle. From April 1, that simpler framework becomes the law of the land.